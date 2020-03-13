America's Finest News Source.
How U.S. Organizations Are Responding To The Coronavirus Outbreak

As the coronavirus spreads through the United States, organizations from local businesses to multinational firms are figuring out how to cope with the effects of Covid-19’s spread on employees, consumers, and business partners. The Onion takes a look at how different organizations are responding to the coronavirus outbreak.

In-N-Out Burger: Adding immune-boosting essential oils to fry bins

Grubhub: Reminding drivers to wash all food before delivering it

NFL: Issuing virus a $50,000 fine

Motel 6: Flipping the mattress

Postmates: Customers can opt for non-contact deliveries to avoid attributing any humanity to delivery drivers

Zoom Video Conferencing: Watching the money roll in the door

Lyft: Slightly less horrible version of whatever Uber is doing

American Airlines: Preventing airborne spread of virus by regularly depressurizing planes mid-flight

Dave & Buster’s: Leaving it up to you if you think all this is worth the risk

All Your Favorite Brands: Considering the health and safety of both their valued employees and loyal customers to be their utmost priority

