American Voices

Hubble Space Telescope Celebrates 30 Years In Space

The Hubble Space Telescope, which revolutionized humanity’s ability to see the cosmos, was launched on this day in 1990 aboard the space shuttle Discovery. What do you think?

“To think, 30 years ago we didn’t even know there was a universe.”

Oz Lapenna • Substitute Point Guard

“The Hubble has brought us some amazing images of the cosmos and some that were just okay.”

Taylor Munn • Firework Bundler

“Here’s to another three decades of forgetting it’s up there, remembering, then forgetting again!”

Jen Shockney • Garlic Presser

