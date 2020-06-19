Huh, Boyfriend’s Ex Just Made Interesting Hair Choice

AUSTIN, TX—After a routine inspection of a mutual acquaintance’s Instagram page, local woman Alison Hannon remarked Monday that, huh, her boyfriend’s ex seems to have just made an interesting hair choice. “Well, that’s definitely a bold move for her face type, but hopefully it works out for her,” said Hannon, clicking on several subsequent photographs while observing that this was an especially unconventional style choice considering the woman’s stringier hair texture, but, hey, maybe that was what she wanted. “Then again, it sort of goes with her unique sense of style. Good for her for trying something, you know?” At press time, Hannon was speculating that perhaps the woman’s current boyfriend liked the haircut before remembering with surprise that she hadn’t had one for three years.