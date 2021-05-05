Human Composting Could Soon Be Legal In Colorado

The Colorado legislature has passed a bill legalizing the composting of human remains as an after-death alternative to burial and cremation, which is more environmentally friendly than the traditional processes. What do you think?

“Sounds like Colorado is running out of things to legalize.” Jillian McPherson, Systems Analyst

“I’ll say I’ll start composting, but I know I’ll just keep putting the deceased in the trash.” Arnold Bedford, Satellite Repairman