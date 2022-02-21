Hundreds of blackbirds were seen on video falling from the sky in Mexico, hitting the pavement with some dying on impact, in an unexplained phenomenon that some experts suggest was caused by a predator or possibly pollution. What do you think?

“That’s what they get for messing around up there!” Wendy Marcotte, Assignment Distributor

“Weird. I wonder what made them all realize life isn’t worth it.” Chris Hoadley, Handshake Coach