New York City Audubon volunteers found the carcasses of nearly 300 birds that crashed into glass towers across the city last week in a mass casualty event. What do you think?

“Great, now we have to go to war with wherever the hell birds come from.” Rhian Travers, Unemployed

Advertisement

“Yep, this city will eat you alive if you’re not built for it.” Isobel Frye, Pie Crust Designer