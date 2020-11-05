Hundreds Of Shelter Cats And Dogs Flown From Hawaii To Mainland For Adoption

Over 600 dogs and cats were flown from overcrowded shelters in Hawaii to Washington, Oregon, Montana, and Idaho, where the animals are more likely to be adopted in what organizers say is the largest pet rescue flight ever. What do you think?

“So what’s the premise then, they all have to find their way back to the island?” Ken Foster • Turkey Wrangler

“Hopefully they remembered to poke holes in the plane so the animals could get some fresh air.” Byron Gibney • Freelance Paleontologist