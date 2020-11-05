America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

Hundreds Of Shelter Cats And Dogs Flown From Hawaii To Mainland For Adoption

Vol 56 Issue 44Opinion

Over 600 dogs and cats were flown from overcrowded shelters in Hawaii to Washington, Oregon, Montana, and Idaho, where the animals are more likely to be adopted in what organizers say is the largest pet rescue flight ever. What do you think?

“So what’s the premise then, they all have to find their way back to the island?”

Ken FosterTurkey Wrangler

“Hopefully they remembered to poke holes in the plane so the animals could get some fresh air.”

Byron GibneyFreelance Paleontologist

“This would be great practice for any couple thinking about having 600 babies.”

Mary Margaret Davis • Associate Gemologist

