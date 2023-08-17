Hungover Man Pieces Together Previous Night By What He’s Throwing Up

KNOXVILLE, TN—Using his vomit to carefully connect the dots, local hungover man Dennis Moen reportedly pieced together his previous night on Thursday by what he was throwing up. “Okay, so I must have stopped at a hot dog stand at some point, if you take into consideration all the wiener chunks I just puked,” said Moen, determining in between retching that it must have been after the cocktail bar, taking into account the bitterly fruity-tasting red liquid that came up after. “Hmm...looks like some sesame seeds, wet lumps of bun, and about a half pound of roast beef. Wait, Arby’s is almost 5 miles away from me. Did I drive there? Also, I don’t know when, but I must have drank a whole lot of bile.” At press time, Moen was panicking about what else he had done the night before after throwing up a used condom.
