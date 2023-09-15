Hunter Biden Indicted On Federal Gun Charges

President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden has been indicted by special counsel David Weiss on felony gun charges, with two counts related to false statements in purchasing the firearm and a third count on illegally obtaining a firearm while addicted to drugs. What do you think?

“Maybe there’s one exception to my Second Amendment absolutism.” Dennis Meier, Unemployed

“It’s shocking there were any gun laws left to charge him with.” Lawrence Cassidy, Tantric Masseuse

