Hyundai and Kia are telling the owners of almost 500,000 cars and SUVs in the United States to park outside and away from buildings due to a possible defect that can cause the vehicles to spontaneously catch fire even when not running. What do you think?

“They’re taking aggr essive steps into Tesla’s market.” Nancy Woodburn, Sauce Stirrer

Advertisement

“We only have ourselves to blame. Cars were never meant to be kept indoors.” Ben Maxey, Unemployed