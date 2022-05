Hyundai is recalling 239,000 cars in the U.S., saying the seat belt pretensioners can explode upon deployment and send shrapnel throughout the vehicle, injuring vehicle occupants. What do you think?

“And sometimes the y get stuck, too!” Edgar Dowling, Systems Analyst

“That’s the risk one must take for safety.” Ricky Escandon, Data Poet

“But that’s what made my commute interesting.” Laurie Zelzier, Disciplinary Specialist