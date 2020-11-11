America's Finest News Source.
ShopSubscribe
America's Finest News Source.
News in Brief

‘I...I Am The Mainstream Media,’ Realizes Horrified Tucker Carlson Spiraling Live On Air

SEE MORE: Tucker Carlson
Tucker CarlsonMediaNews MediaVol 56 Issue 45
Illustration for article titled ‘I...I Am The Mainstream Media,’ Realizes Horrified Tucker Carlson Spiraling Live On Air

WASHINGTON—Coming to the realization in front of millions of viewers during the broadcast of his show, a horrified Tucker Carlson stated, ‘I…I am the mainstream media’ Wednesday as he began spiraling live on air. “We’ve discovered evidence of rampant voter fraud, and the president has every right to call for an investigation even if the mainstream media thinks...” said Carlson, who trailed off, stared down at his shaking hands, and felt a sudden ringing in his ears as he looked back up and zeroed in on the production crew surrounding him. “The media says…wait. Those liars on TV will try to tell you…oh God. We’re the number-one program on cable news, aren’t we? Fox News…Fox ‘News.’ It’s the media. It’s me. This can’t be. No, no, no, no. Jesus Christ, I make $6 million a year. Get that camera off me!” At press time, Carlson had torn the microphone from his lapel and fled the set in panic.

Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Onion

The Onion’s State-By-State Election Guide

McDonald’s To Launch ‘McPlant’ Meat Alternative

Pfizer Announces First Batch Of Coronavirus Vaccine Will Be Collector’s Edition Limited To 2,000 Doses

Brian Kemp Unveils Specially Trained Hogs That Can Root Out Voter Fraud