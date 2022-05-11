CHICAGO—Reportedly hitting it off with a fellow native of the Great Lakes State he bumped into Wednesday, area man Dan McAdams was overheard saying, “I’m from Michigan, too!” when he encountered a package of lettuce grown in the state. “That’s crazy! I’m from Benton Harbor—what about you?” asked McAdams, 62, beaming widely as he pulled out his phone to search the name of the organic lettuce’s farm, which caused him to jump up and down with glee when he discovered it was only a 20-minute drive from where he grew up. “I can’t believe you were raised in Berrien County just a couple towns away from me! Back in high school, our football team played yours every year. I actually grew up with a lot of lettuce. So, how long have you been in the city?” At press time, McAdams was insisting the lettuce give him its information so they could potentially carpool home for the holidays.