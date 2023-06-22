‘I’m Working Through My Anger Issues, But Even On My Best Days It’s A Struggle,’ Screams Majorie Taylor Greene

WASHINGTON—As a rivalry over competing resolutions to impeach President Joe Biden came to a head Thursday, the simmering feud between Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (GA) and fellow MAGA Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert (CO) burst into public view Tuesday when Greene screamed, “I’m working through my anger issues, but even on my best days it’s a struggle, ” at her colleague on the House floor. “Sure, I think I’ve made a lot of progress, but sometimes I just see red, and it can be hard for me to calm down when I am feeling disrespected,” shouted the red-faced, visibly enraged lawmaker during an intense exchange in front of her Congressional colleagues, accusing Boebert of copying her articles of impeachment after she asked her to cosponsor them. “I am acknowledging my impulse to call you nasty names in this moment in hopes that validating those feelings will remove their power, but, as of yet, that impulse hasn’t ceded, and I apologize. I have tried counting to 10 and breathing deeply, but after those failed, I have nothing left in my emotional toolbox to deploy against this very real anger. When I say or do certain things like this, I just hope you know it’s not personal, I am merely struggling with emotional regulation. If anything, this is nothing more than a cry for help for you to engage me with empathy, don’t you see? Sometimes I step outside myself and listen to this obviously hurt woman going off about how all the liberals are pedophiles and how the Jews control the media, and I try to ask that scared, harmed little girl inside what this is really all about. But it’s a lifelong journey, so I ask for your patience, you little bitch.” At press time, Greene was seen pummeling Kevin McCarthy after he mistakenly interrupted her meditation with a sneeze.

