‘I Saw It A Long Time Ago, Or Maybe I Only Saw Part Of It,’ Says Liar Immediately Backtracking In Film Conversation

DETROIT—Hastily altering the degree of expertise he was attempting to project, local liar Patrick Veith reportedly stated Tuesday, “I saw it a long time ago, or maybe I only saw part of it,” immediately backtracking on his claim from just seconds ago that he had seen the film Barry Lyndon. “It was in high school or college I think, but yeah, I definitely liked it,” said Veith, who was unable to identify a single aspect of the film in question’s plot upon being pressed for more information. “I can’t remember that much, honestly. I know it has that one guy though. And it has that crazy scene where all the shit goes down. Great movie. I love that director. What did you say his name was again?” At press time, Veith had admitted that he had gotten the film mixed up with Billy Madison.
