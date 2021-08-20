SHERWOOD, OR—Praising the artist for the bold stylistic choices made with her latest release, local 25-year-old Megan Eckert, a woman who has already bought $250 VIP concert tickets for Lorde’s Solar Power tour, told friends Friday that she found the singer-songwriter’s new direction “actually really interesting,” sources confirmed. “Lorde definitely takes things in a new direction on this album, but honestly, I’m here for it and I really admire her for shaking things up,” said Eckert, a woman who weeks ago spent hundreds of dollars from her savings account on a non-refundable ticket four rows back from center stage in anticipation of another life-changing recording from her favorite artist. “Yeah, of course it’s a complete departure from the dark, brooding sound of her earlier work, but isn’t that the point? I mean, who would want just another Melodrama? This new one is growing on me with every listen.” At press time, Eckert was nodding and re reading a glowing review she had found that called the album “masterful.”

