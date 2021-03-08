Iceland Experiences Over 18,000 Earthquakes In One Week

Iceland, located along the Mid-A tlantic Ridge where seismic activity is common, experienced more than 18,000 small earthquakes in one week, causing the ground to shake for hours and sparking concerns of an imminent volcanic eruption. What do you think?

“I really thought replacing my fine china 17,999 times would be enough.” Eli Tatum, Ashtray Designer

“That must have been terrifying the first 2,000 times.” Stephan Dooley, Nautical Explorer