TOLEDO, OH—Toiling in obscurity on his cartoon porn adaptations, Aaron Metzler, the iconic artist of Huge Titty Lois Griffin, sadly remains unrecognized in his lifetime, sources confirmed Tuesday. “Despite being the defining creator of the Family Guy erotic fan art genre, nobody even knows Metzler’s name,” said art critic Yves Bassett, claiming that Metzler’s seminal works, such as Stewie Blowing Brian’s Red Rocket and Cleveland Sitting On Quagmire’s Face, would only be understood and widely celebrated by the broader art community long after his death. “Mark my words: These giant cartoon knockers will be studied by art historians in universities for centuries to come. Yet as of now, Metzler’s DeviantArt account has fewer than 40 page views. It’s nothing short of a tragedy that he won’t live to see the tremendous impact his doodled depictions of pointy nipples will have on society.” At press time, Bassett claimed to be personally storing several terabytes of Metzler’s Family Guy porn in order to preserve the brilliant work for future generations.

