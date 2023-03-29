Idaho Becomes Latest State To Permit Execution By Firing Squad

Republican Idaho Gov. Brad Little has signed a bill allowing execution by firing squad, making Idaho the latest state to turn to older methods of capital punishment amid a nationwide shortage of lethal injection drugs. What do you think?
“I’m choosing both lethal injection and firing squad just to avoid any fuck-ups.”
Miranda Perez, Gut Consultant
“I dream of a future in which prisoners are executed by the state humanely.”
Sohail Ashraf, Systems Analyst
“That’s a waste of bullets. Don’t they have a big rock or something they can drop on people?”
Trevor Moayedi, Freelance Doodler