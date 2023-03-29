America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

Idaho Becomes Latest State To Permit Execution By Firing Squad

Republican Idaho Gov. Brad Little has signed a bill allowing execution by firing squad, making Idaho the latest state to turn to older methods of capital punishment amid a nationwide shortage of lethal injection drugs. What do you think?

“I’m choosing both lethal injection and firing squad just to avoid any fuck-ups.”

Miranda Perez, Gut Consultant

“I dream of a future in which prisoners are executed by the state humanely.”

Sohail Ashraf, Systems Analyst

“That’s a waste of bullets. Don’t they have a big rock or something they can drop on people?”

Trevor Moayedi, Freelance Doodler