Idaho Hospital To Stop Delivering Babies As Doctors Flee State Due To Abortion Ban

An Idaho hospital has planned to stop delivering babies, with the medical center’s managers citing increasing criminalization of physicians and the inability to retain pediatricians as major reasons. What do you think?
“Don’t worry, ladies. You can always come to my place.”
Andrew Corona, Novelties Inspector
“That’s okay, I was planning on doing an all-natural, at-home abortion.”
Kate Butler, Bag Assembler
“Sounds like a lucrative time to have an empty bathtub for rent.”
Justin Pettis, Decal Designer