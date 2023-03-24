America's Finest News Source.
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

Idaho Hospital To Stop Delivering Babies As Doctors Flee State Due To Abortion Ban

Alerts
We may earn a commission from links on this page.

An Idaho hospital has planned to stop delivering babies, with the medical center’s managers citing increasing criminalization of physicians and the inability to retain pediatricians as major reasons. What do you think?

“Don’t worry, ladies. You can always come to my place.”

Andrew Corona, Novelties Inspector

Watch
  • Off
  • English
Psychosis Fact: Did You Know?
January 30, 2023
Study Links Postpartum Depression To Baby Immediately Slapping, Flipping Off Mother After Birth
June 28, 2022

“That’s okay, I was planning on doing an all-natural, at-home abortion.”

Kate Butler, Bag Assembler

“Sounds like a lucrative time to have an empty bathtub for rent.”

Justin Pettis, Decal Designer