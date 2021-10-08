Idaho l ieutenant g overnor Janice McGeachin issued executive orders, which included banning vaccine mandates and attempting to activate national guard service members to send to the Mexico border, without authorization while Governor Little was out of state. What do you think?

“What kind of lunatic does more work while the boss is away?” Shanice Bowers, Corduroy Model

“That’s why you gotta call ‘timeout’ before you leave the state.” Jedd Proctor, Systems Analyst