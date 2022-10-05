SEEKONK, MA—After groggily waking up and looking down at their unfamiliar clothes, local identical twins Graham and Greg Lindwood were said to be largely unconcerned Wednesday after having their bodies swapped by a lightning strike. “Wait…but if I’m you…and you’re me…then, oh my God—actually, I guess it’s not really a huge deal,” Graham Lindwood said to Greg Lindwood moments before the two brothers reportedly clutched each other’s faces, stared into the mirror, and then shrugged, muttering, “Eh, whatever.” “Oh man. This is so weird. If we switched bodies, then that means I have to go to school as you, and you have to go to school as me! Which is pretty much the same as usual. Maybe if we run at each other fast enough we could jolt our brains back into place? Or maybe it doesn’t really matter. Cool!” At press time, sources confirmed the identical twins had spoken to a mysterious fortune teller who warned them that if they didn’t learn to understand each other better, they would never switch back, at which point they both said, “Okay,” and proceeded to live their lives with no discernible changes.