An Iditarod sled dog was found safe after disappearing from a checkpoint in the race three months ago and covering nearly 150 miles. What do you think?

“Thank God. They can fin ally punish that quitter.” Khalid Bisti, Investor

“What about being forced to run a thousand miles in the arctic snow made him want to leave?” Ira Valerio, Systems Analyst

“Now they can remove all the missing dog posters from across the Alaskan wilderness.” Gordon McKenzie, Seasonal Therapist