American Voices

Ikea Introduces Buyback Program In 27 Countries

Opinion

Swedish retailer Ikea has announced a new buyback program where customers can receive store credit for their used furniture in an effort to fight overconsumption, though Ikea stores in the United States will not be participating. What do you think?

“This does seem a lot easier than making better furniture.”

Melissa Stunt, Nitrogen Tank Refiller

“Buyback schemes like this only inflate the price of Flärdfull without helping the workers.”

Tim Prestage, Wart Remover

“How much will they give me for a big pile of Allen wrenches?”

Clark Rodier, Unemployed

