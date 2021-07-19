Illinois Bans Police From Lying To Minors During Interrogations

Illinois has become the first state to bar police officers from lying and using other deceptive tactics when interrogating juveniles, such as promising leniency or insinuating that incriminating evidence exists. What do you think?

“But it’s still cool if we lie to judges and juries, right?” Hunter Kenny, Police Officer

“Why? D id someone discover a better way of coercing a false confession from a child?” Dana Tatasciore, Sauce Stirrer