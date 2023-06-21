Illinois has become the first state to legislate against the banning of books in public libraries, a practice that has been on the rise across the United States as conservatives look to suppress some books dealing with race, history, and LGBTQ topics. What do you think?

“Kids are smart enough to know what books to ban on their own.” Seth Gammill, Odometer Resetter

“This will only lead to thousands of preventable reading overdoses.” Amanda Conroy, Heirloom Appraiser

Advertisement