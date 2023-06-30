Immigrants React To Ron DeSantis

Opinion

Immigrants React To Ron DeSantis

We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled Immigrants React To Ron DeSantis

Florida governor and GOP presidential candidate Ron DeSantis recently unveiled an immigration policy in which he proposes eliminating birthright citizenship and authorizing border patrol officials to use deadly force. The Onion asked immigrants what they thought about DeSantis, and this is what they said.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Bilal Qasim, Title Officer

Bilal Qasim, Title Officer

Image for article titled Immigrants React To Ron DeSantis

“I remember him from Guantánamo. He always wanted to torture us but could never really punch hard enough for it to hurt.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Anish Batra, Venture Capitalist

Anish Batra, Venture Capitalist

Image for article titled Immigrants React To Ron DeSantis

“At first, I disapproved of DeSantis’s statements about immigrants, but then I looked at my bank account, realized I’d passed the seven-figure mark, and thought, ‘Eh, this guy probably has my back.’”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Katrina Messinger, Parking Attendant

Katrina Messinger, Parking Attendant

Image for article titled Immigrants React To Ron DeSantis

“Fat.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Diego Moreno, Line Cook

Diego Moreno, Line Cook

Image for article titled Immigrants React To Ron DeSantis

“What the fuck? Are you trying to out me to immigration authorities? Leave me alone. I don’t want any part of whatever the fuck you’re doing here.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Dan Smith, Hedge Fund Manager

Dan Smith, Hedge Fund Manager

Image for article titled Immigrants React To Ron DeSantis

“As an immigrant from England, I couldn’t be more disgusted with what this man has said about my migrant brothers and sisters.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Alejandro López, Grocery Store Clerk

Alejandro López, Grocery Store Clerk

Image for article titled Immigrants React To Ron DeSantis

“As a conservative immigrant from Cuba, I am proud to misunderstand my country’s history, and I support DeSantis completely.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Louis Navarro, HVAC Technician

Louis Navarro, HVAC Technician

Image for article titled Immigrants React To Ron DeSantis

“I’m sorry, but as a working-class American, I have multiple jobs and am too busy to know who that is or have a strong opinion of him.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Iveta Vavřinová, Kindergarten Teacher

Iveta Vavřinová, Kindergarten Teacher

Image for article titled Immigrants React To Ron DeSantis

“What? No, you’re mistaken. My name is Casey DeSantis, and I’m an American from Ohio. Never been to the Czech Republic, certainly never met any schoolchildren there. Not even one special brouček named Anastasya whom I miss every day and who—if she’s reading this—needs to know Maminka loves her.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Rosa Fernández, Realtor

Rosa Fernández, Realtor

Image for article titled Immigrants React To Ron DeSantis

“He needs to go back to Jacksonville or whatever third-world American town he came from.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Omar Fatemi, Translator

Omar Fatemi, Translator

Image for article titled Immigrants React To Ron DeSantis

“I actually just fled a dictator with unnervingly bad interpersonal skills and an oddly high voice, so I’d rather not have to go through that again.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Ignacio Hernández, Uber Driver

Ignacio Hernández, Uber Driver

Image for article titled Immigrants React To Ron DeSantis

“On the one hand, I’m disappointed in how he’s dehumanized immigrants like myself. On the other hand, I’m a fucking insanely strict Catholic who believes women who get first-term abortions should be given the death penalty. So I’m kind of left in the lurch here.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Ingrid Jakobsson, Militia Member

Ingrid Jakobsson, Militia Member

Image for article titled Immigrants React To Ron DeSantis

“He doesn’t have that racist ‘wow’ factor that I’d sacrifice my life for, but I’d definitely take a punch or two for him.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Elena Tren, Model

Elena Tren, Model

Image for article titled Immigrants React To Ron DeSantis

“I bet DeSantis couldn’t even find my country on a map. I bet he couldn’t even find a map. He’d probably go around saying something like ‘Where is that big picture with the different-colored shapes? Where is the large framed painting of all the little odd-shaped fellows with the lines and the blue all around them? What is that thing? Is it after me? Should I be afraid of it?”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Giuseppe DeSantis, Cobbler

Giuseppe DeSantis, Cobbler

Image for article titled Immigrants React To Ron DeSantis

“What-a did-a my no-good son-a say about Italian immigrants like a-me this a-time?”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Rodrigo von Seelstrang, Research Scientist

Rodrigo von Seelstrang, Research Scientist

Image for article titled Immigrants React To Ron DeSantis

“I’m Argentinean and my last name is von Seelstrang, if that tells you anything about my politics.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Hassan Farzaneh, Rideshare Driver

Hassan Farzaneh, Rideshare Driver

Image for article titled Immigrants React To Ron DeSantis

“I actually think it’s pretty cute that all the wars the United States fought while he was in the military were for no reason and only enhanced his life.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Rashid Anisimov, Massage Therapist

Rashid Anisimov, Massage Therapist

Image for article titled Immigrants React To Ron DeSantis

“He’s a big ol’ goofball, just like me.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Mee Cheng, Chair Of The Asian Studies Department At the University Of Tampa

Mee Cheng, Chair Of The Asian Studies Department At the University Of Tampa

Image for article titled Immigrants React To Ron DeSantis

“He told me to go back to Mexico.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Melania Trump, Model

Melania Trump, Model

Image for article titled Immigrants React To Ron DeSantis

“My husband absolutely hates the guy, so naturally I’m becoming a fan.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Blerta Dervishi, Dental Hygienist

Blerta Dervishi, Dental Hygienist

Image for article titled Immigrants React To Ron DeSantis

“I would say he’s like a less-charismatic version of Sali Berisha with 10 times the incompetence, but I guess you’d have to know Albanian politics to get that.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Terri Blanton, Mechanic

Terri Blanton, Mechanic

Image for article titled Immigrants React To Ron DeSantis

“I completely understand hating people like me because you’ve been brainwashed by the capitalist media into blaming immigrants for the problems wrought by our nation’s business and political leaders, but do you really have to be so loud and obnoxious about it?”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Amit Agarwal, Doctor

Amit Agarwal, Doctor

Image for article titled Immigrants React To Ron DeSantis

“Back in my home country, I was Ron DeSantis.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

You’ve Made It This Far...

You’ve Made It This Far...

The Onion’s Exclusive Interview With Ron DeSantis

Disney World Employees React To Attacks From Ron DeSantis

Quiz: Could You Pass A History Class In Ron DeSantis’s Florida?

Back To Homepage

Advertisement