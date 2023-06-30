Immigrants React To Ron DeSantis

Florida governor and GOP presidential candidate Ron DeSantis recently unveiled an immigration policy in which he proposes eliminating birthright citizenship and authorizing border patrol officials to use deadly force. The Onion asked immigrants what they thought about DeSantis, and this is what they said.
Bilal Qasim, Title Officer
“I remember him from Guantánamo. He always wanted to torture us but could never really punch hard enough for it to hurt.”
Anish Batra, Venture Capitalist
“At first, I disapproved of DeSantis’s statements about immigrants, but then I looked at my bank account, realized I’d passed the seven-figure mark, and thought, ‘Eh, this guy probably has my back.’”
Katrina Messinger, Parking Attendant
“Fat.”
Diego Moreno, Line Cook
“What the fuck? Are you trying to out me to immigration authorities? Leave me alone. I don’t want any part of whatever the fuck you’re doing here.”
Dan Smith, Hedge Fund Manager
“As an immigrant from England, I couldn’t be more disgusted with what this man has said about my migrant brothers and sisters.”
Alejandro López, Grocery Store Clerk
“As a conservative immigrant from Cuba, I am proud to misunderstand my country’s history, and I support DeSantis completely.”
Louis Navarro, HVAC Technician
“I’m sorry, but as a working-class American, I have multiple jobs and am too busy to know who that is or have a strong opinion of him.”
Iveta Vavřinová, Kindergarten Teacher
“What? No, you’re mistaken. My name is Casey DeSantis, and I’m an American from Ohio. Never been to the Czech Republic, certainly never met any schoolchildren there. Not even one special brouček named Anastasya whom I miss every day and who—if she’s reading this—needs to know Maminka loves her.”
Rosa Fernández, Realtor
“He needs to go back to Jacksonville or whatever third-world American town he came from.”
Omar Fatemi, Translator
“I actually just fled a dictator with unnervingly bad interpersonal skills and an oddly high voice, so I’d rather not have to go through that again.”
Ignacio Hernández, Uber Driver
“On the one hand, I’m disappointed in how he’s dehumanized immigrants like myself. On the other hand, I’m a fucking insanely strict Catholic who believes women who get first-term abortions should be given the death penalty. So I’m kind of left in the lurch here.”
Ingrid Jakobsson, Militia Member
“He doesn’t have that racist ‘wow’ factor that I’d sacrifice my life for, but I’d definitely take a punch or two for him.”
Elena Tren, Model
“I bet DeSantis couldn’t even find my country on a map. I bet he couldn’t even find a map. He’d probably go around saying something like ‘Where is that big picture with the different-colored shapes? Where is the large framed painting of all the little odd-shaped fellows with the lines and the blue all around them? What is that thing? Is it after me? Should I be afraid of it?”
Giuseppe DeSantis, Cobbler
“What-a did-a my no-good son-a say about Italian immigrants like a-me this a-time?”
Rodrigo von Seelstrang, Research Scientist
“I’m Argentinean and my last name is von Seelstrang, if that tells you anything about my politics.”
Hassan Farzaneh, Rideshare Driver
“I actually think it’s pretty cute that all the wars the United States fought while he was in the military were for no reason and only enhanced his life.”
Rashid Anisimov, Massage Therapist
“He’s a big ol’ goofball, just like me.”
Mee Cheng, Chair Of The Asian Studies Department At the University Of Tampa
“He told me to go back to Mexico.”
Melania Trump, Model
“My husband absolutely hates the guy, so naturally I’m becoming a fan.”
Blerta Dervishi, Dental Hygienist
“I would say he’s like a less-charismatic version of Sali Berisha with 10 times the incompetence, but I guess you’d have to know Albanian politics to get that.”
Terri Blanton, Mechanic
“I completely understand hating people like me because you’ve been brainwashed by the capitalist media into blaming immigrants for the problems wrought by our nation’s business and political leaders, but do you really have to be so loud and obnoxious about it?”
Amit Agarwal, Doctor
“Back in my home country, I was Ron DeSantis.”