CHESTERFIELD, MO—Stating there was nothing he wanted more in the entire world than to be incarcerated in the eastern European nation, local 13-year-old Aiden Wilson was reportedly begging his parents Wednesday to let him go to Romanian prison. “Come on, M om, you have to let me go—it’s where Andrew Tate is,” said Wilson, who paused the TikTok video of the popular British-American internet personality streaming on his phone to beg his parents to let him be prosecuted in Romania, promising them that if they bought him a plane ticket to Bucharest today, he’d never ask for a single thing ever again. “Come on, D ad, please, please, please. I’m not a little kid anymore, I’m a hustler. Please, it will be so bad ass. Liam’s mom said he could go to Romanian prison. I want to be charged with sex trafficking by the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism. It’s literally my dream! I need to be a Top G. Come on, M om. don’t be a fucking whore!” At press time, Wilson’s parents had compromised by agreeing to get their son an ankle monitor.

