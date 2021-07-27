Improv Theater’s Corporate Workshops Help Employees Realize Things Could Always Be Worse

NEW YORK—Providing staff members with an energetic and interactive cautionary tale, The Big Apple Players Company corporate improv workshop helped employees of a local marketing firm realize Tuesday that things could always be worse. “It’s been a difficult year, but working with these performers as they demonstrate their craft has given me a new perspective on just how bad shit can get,” said sales representative Martha Nesbit, explaining that the improv exercises really allowed her to find confidence in the way she approaches situations knowing that she’s at least “better off than those pathetic losers.” “Just watching them riff and play off each other, you really get a sense of how truly hopeless and lost they are. I hope to use what I saw here as motivation to never become like that balding 42-year-old man pantomiming that he’s tipping over in an invisible canoe.” At press time, the marketing firm reported a significant increase in employee morale following the workshop as workers bonded over mocking the improvisers.

