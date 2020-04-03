In God We Trust: The All-Time Sexiest Dimes

Slideshow

SEE MORE: Vol 56 Issue 13
Vol 56 Issue 13moneybeauty
Illustration for article titled In God We Trust: The All-Time Sexiest Dimes

This little stunner might only be 1/10 of a dollar, but she’s got 100% of our attention.

Illustration for article titled In God We Trust: The All-Time Sexiest Dimes

This baby must be fresh out of the mint because it’s scorching hot.

Illustration for article titled In God We Trust: The All-Time Sexiest Dimes

91.67% copper. Voluptuous 17-millimeter frame. Um, is it hot in here, or is it just us?

Illustration for article titled In God We Trust: The All-Time Sexiest Dimes

Just think: Some lucky bastard gets to walk around with this sultry specimen in his pocket.

Illustration for article titled In God We Trust: The All-Time Sexiest Dimes

It’s hard not to be jealous of this timeless beauty. Sixty-seven years old and this dime still rocks a killer figure. Case in point: those gorgeous denticles.

Illustration for article titled In God We Trust: The All-Time Sexiest Dimes

The U.S. Mint must have had sex on the brain when they printed this dime. How can you explain that knockout rim and swoon-worthy bas-relief?

Illustration for article titled In God We Trust: The All-Time Sexiest Dimes

If the tails side of this dime is as sexy as its obverse side, you can bet we’re going to go crazy on this dime.

Illustration for article titled In God We Trust: The All-Time Sexiest Dimes

Is it wrong to fantasize about bedding this dime?

Illustration for article titled In God We Trust: The All-Time Sexiest Dimes

The quintessential dime next door. Olive branch + torch + oak branch = we need a cold shower.

Illustration for article titled In God We Trust: The All-Time Sexiest Dimes

Sorry, folks, but this dime is taken.

