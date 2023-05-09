Things To Never Say To An Incel

Things To Never Say To An Incel

Image for article titled Things To Never Say To An Incel

Yeah, sex is cool, but have you tried being an incel? If you happen to know an incel or are currently being harassed by one, here are things you should never say.

“Hi.”

Image for article titled Things To Never Say To An Incel

Only a manipulative succubus would lead men on talking like that.

“I’ve seen human boobs upwards of 11 times.”

Image for article titled Things To Never Say To An Incel

Don’t rub it in.

“We have all been lied to about the achievability of the American Dream; raging against your fellow citizens will not help.”

Image for article titled Things To Never Say To An Incel

Most incels will fail to see how this line of thinking will land them a 10/10 dime babe.

“Sorry, but I only date guys with a huge manifesto.”

Image for article titled Things To Never Say To An Incel

Oh no, this somehow backfired!

“Do you want to have sex?”

Image for article titled Things To Never Say To An Incel

And risk losing their completely fabricated oppression? No way.

“I’ll have sex with you.”

Image for article titled Things To Never Say To An Incel

You’re not attractive enough to meet their insane standards.

“Do you know where the Klan rally is later?”

Image for article titled Things To Never Say To An Incel

It’s rude to assume, but yes, they are actually headed there after this if you want to split a Lyft or something.

“The erosion of societally enforced monogamy coupled with the fact that women are rapidly outpacing men in education, yet still seeking highly educated partners, has significantly impaired the dating lives of men.”

Image for article titled Things To Never Say To An Incel

Right, so the sluts are making too much money?

“Having sex with hot women all day actually gets pretty boring after a while.”

Image for article titled Things To Never Say To An Incel

This will not make you seem relatable.

“You ever been dick-deep inside someone, seconds from busting, and remembered you got bills to pay?”

Image for article titled Things To Never Say To An Incel

While comical and fairly universal, no need to rub your sexual experience in their face.

“Have you ever considered that your problems with women are actually the women’s fault and not yours?”

Image for article titled Things To Never Say To An Incel

Yes, they have.

“Which of the many times when you had sex with a woman was your favorite?”

Image for article titled Things To Never Say To An Incel

Actually, incels have generally had a difficult time having sex with women.

“We’re going to a WNBA game tonight if you want to come.”

Image for article titled Things To Never Say To An Incel

Incels haven’t really been a fan of the WNBA since Lisa Leslie retired.

“Hey, 2018 called, and they want their violent subculture back.”

Image for article titled Things To Never Say To An Incel

Calling someone’s Nazi-adjacent Reddit community outdated is not okay.

“I also never have sex, but it’s only because of my vows as a Catholic priest.”

Image for article titled Things To Never Say To An Incel

No need to big-time them, father.

“Let’s do it.”

Image for article titled Things To Never Say To An Incel

Once an incel has sex, this dooms them to leave all incel communities and live a life with the rest of us.

“Don’t worry. Even though you’re physically repulsive, at least you’re also intellectually repulsive.”

Image for article titled Things To Never Say To An Incel

This isn’t as comforting as it seems.

