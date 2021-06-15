Incredible Ways Turn Your Backyard Into A Summer Oasis

Breaking News

Incredible Ways Turn Your Backyard Into A Summer Oasis

Alerts
Illustration for article titled Incredible Ways Turn Your Backyard Into A Summer Oasis

With global temperatures at an all-time high and air pollution often reaching toxic levels, there’s absolutely no better time to get outside and relax with friends and family. Here are several amazing, affordable ways to turn your backyard into a summer oasis!

Advertisement

A Hammock

A Hammock

Illustration for article titled Incredible Ways Turn Your Backyard Into A Summer Oasis

On a warm summer day, there’s nothing better than relaxing outdoors in what will inevitably become nothing more than a pouch of leaves, mildew, and dead insects 48 hours after buying it.

Advertisement

Sexy Lifeguards

Sexy Lifeguards

Illustration for article titled Incredible Ways Turn Your Backyard Into A Summer Oasis

You may not have a pool, but it never hurts to have a tanned slab of beefcake watching over you and all your guests.

Advertisement

Make Your Front Yard Look Like Shit

Make Your Front Yard Look Like Shit

Illustration for article titled Incredible Ways Turn Your Backyard Into A Summer Oasis

When there’s nothing but weeds, garbage, and an old washing machine in the middle of your driveway, your backyard will look like paradise by comparison.

Advertisement

Budget Water Features

Budget Water Features

Illustration for article titled Incredible Ways Turn Your Backyard Into A Summer Oasis

Try out some more affordable options, like rain, surface runoff, or mud.

Advertisement

The Trevi Fountain

The Trevi Fountain

Illustration for article titled Incredible Ways Turn Your Backyard Into A Summer Oasis

Import Rome’s famous Trevi Fountain to your backyard so the whole family can recreate Marcello Mastroianni and Anita Ekberg’s famous scene from La Dolce Vita.

Advertisement

Don’t Have Kids

Don’t Have Kids

Illustration for article titled Incredible Ways Turn Your Backyard Into A Summer Oasis

God. This makes relaxing so much easier.

Advertisement

Armed Guards

Armed Guards

Illustration for article titled Incredible Ways Turn Your Backyard Into A Summer Oasis

Nothing keeps those pesky neighbor kids away like ex-military Academi mercenaries.

Advertisement

iPhone In A Cup

iPhone In A Cup

Illustration for article titled Incredible Ways Turn Your Backyard Into A Summer Oasis

There’s no better, more affordable way to kick back and enjoy some music than this handy trick to amplify your phone’s speakers by about 1.25 times.

Advertisement

Oatmeal

Oatmeal

Illustration for article titled Incredible Ways Turn Your Backyard Into A Summer Oasis

This warm, hearty snack always keeps the party going.

Advertisement

Underground Tunnel

Underground Tunnel

Illustration for article titled Incredible Ways Turn Your Backyard Into A Summer Oasis

A man made tunnel hidden beneath the ground always increases your chances that surprise guests like El Chapo will make an appearance.

Advertisement

Location, Location, Location

Location, Location, Location

Illustration for article titled Incredible Ways Turn Your Backyard Into A Summer Oasis

Make sure your party spot exists in a physical location so that corporeal brings of this plane can enter it.

Advertisement

Bees

Bees

Illustration for article titled Incredible Ways Turn Your Backyard Into A Summer Oasis

It’s not a real party until a kid steps on a bee.

Advertisement

Retractable Sun

Retractable Sun

Illustration for article titled Incredible Ways Turn Your Backyard Into A Summer Oasis

Enjoy full control over the amount of light coming into your backyard paradise while also avoiding hot-spots.

Advertisement

Eliminator

Eliminator

Illustration for article titled Incredible Ways Turn Your Backyard Into A Summer Oasis

Drown out the suburban din of droning lawn mowers with the universally beloved sounds of ZZ Top’s 1982 blues-rock hit parade.

Advertisement

Tiki Bar

Tiki Bar

Illustration for article titled Incredible Ways Turn Your Backyard Into A Summer Oasis

It’s simply the breeziest, most tropical way to get totally shit-faced in front of your kids.

Advertisement

Moat

Moat

Illustration for article titled Incredible Ways Turn Your Backyard Into A Summer Oasis

This fabulous feature gives the kids somewhere to swim and your pet alligators somewhere to snack.

Advertisement

Bag Of Ice

Bag Of Ice

Illustration for article titled Incredible Ways Turn Your Backyard Into A Summer Oasis

Cooler’s looking pretty slushy.

Advertisement

Above-Ground Pool

Above-Ground Pool

Illustration for article titled Incredible Ways Turn Your Backyard Into A Summer Oasis

Nothing says I only get my kids two weekends a month quite like an above-ground pool!

Advertisement

Board Games

Board Games

Illustration for article titled Incredible Ways Turn Your Backyard Into A Summer Oasis

Ah, well. Sometimes you just have to throw the weirdos who don’t drink a bone.

Advertisement