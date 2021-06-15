Incredible Ways Turn Your Backyard Into A Summer Oasis

With global temperatures at an all-time high and air pollution often reaching toxic levels, there’s absolutely no better time to get outside and relax with friends and family. Here are several amazing, affordable ways to turn your backyard into a summer oasis!
A Hammock
On a warm summer day, there’s nothing better than relaxing outdoors in what will inevitably become nothing more than a pouch of leaves, mildew, and dead insects 48 hours after buying it.
Sexy Lifeguards
You may not have a pool, but it never hurts to have a tanned slab of beefcake watching over you and all your guests.
Make Your Front Yard Look Like Shit
When there’s nothing but weeds, garbage, and an old washing machine in the middle of your driveway, your backyard will look like paradise by comparison.
Budget Water Features
Try out some more affordable options, like rain, surface runoff, or mud.
The Trevi Fountain
Import Rome’s famous Trevi Fountain to your backyard so the whole family can recreate Marcello Mastroianni and Anita Ekberg’s famous scene from La Dolce Vita.
Don’t Have Kids
God. This makes relaxing so much easier.
Armed Guards
Nothing keeps those pesky neighbor kids away like ex-military Academi mercenaries.
iPhone In A Cup
There’s no better, more affordable way to kick back and enjoy some music than this handy trick to amplify your phone’s speakers by about 1.25 times.
Oatmeal
This warm, hearty snack always keeps the party going.
Underground Tunnel
A man made tunnel hidden beneath the ground always increases your chances that surprise guests like El Chapo will make an appearance.
Location, Location, Location
Make sure your party spot exists in a physical location so that corporeal brings of this plane can enter it.
Bees
It’s not a real party until a kid steps on a bee.
Retractable Sun
Enjoy full control over the amount of light coming into your backyard paradise while also avoiding hot-spots.
Eliminator
Drown out the suburban din of droning lawn mowers with the universally beloved sounds of ZZ Top’s 1982 blues-rock hit parade.
Tiki Bar
It’s simply the breeziest, most tropical way to get totally shit-faced in front of your kids.
Moat
This fabulous feature gives the kids somewhere to swim and your pet alligators somewhere to snack.
Bag Of Ice
Cooler’s looking pretty slushy.
Above-Ground Pool
Nothing says I only get my kids two weekends a month quite like an above-ground pool!
Board Games
Ah, well. Sometimes you just have to throw the weirdos who don’t drink a bone.
