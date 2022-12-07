Indonesia’s parliament has approved a new criminal code that bans anyone in the country from having extramarital sex, including tourists while visiting, with the law carrying a one-year jail term. What do you think?
“Can I just do community service if it’s a handjob?”
Antony Pezzullo, Sedimentationist
“It’s none of the government’s business whether I see the gates of heaven or not.”
Blanche Creegan, Deli Slicer
“As long as everyone can repress all their sexual urges, I don’t see this having disturbing consequences.”
Marcos Cipolone, Freelance Admiral