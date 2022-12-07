We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Indonesia’s parliament has approved a new criminal code that bans anyone in the country from having extramarital sex, including tourists while visiting, with the law carrying a one-year jail term. What do you think?

“Can I just do community service if it’s a handjob?” Antony Pezzullo, Sedimentationist

“It’s none of the government’s business whether I see the gates of heaven or not.” Blanche Creegan, Deli Slicer