Scientists and tech industry execs are sounding the alarm about artificial intelligence, writing in a new public statement that fast-evolving AI technology could create as high a risk of killing off humankind as nuclear war and Covid-19-like pandemics. What do you think?

“Then let’s make sure we g et a handle on it before it’s released to the public.” Kelly Haldane, Ladle Curator

“It’s sad how desperately these nerds want to make their coding jobs sound cool.” Andrew Reichley, Patio Decorator

