The recently released Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story has been criticized by several victims’ family members, some of whom are depicted in the miniseries. The Onion looks at the most infamous instances of people who hated their onscreen portrayals in film and television.

Sully: The hero commercial pilot publicly disavowed his catchphrase in the film, “I should have crashed that fucking airplane and killed everyone in it.”

House Of Gucci: The Gucci family was extremely disappointed in this biopic, although, to be fair, so was everyone else.

Mrs. Doubtfire: The families of Jeffrey Dahmer’s victims were also displeased at their onscreen portrayal in this 1993 romp.



Zero Dark Thirty: The CIA was upset that filmmakers took liberties with the timeline, used composite characters, and didn’t show all 150 times Ammar al-Baluchi was waterboarded.

Being John Malkovich: John Malkovich publicly lambasted the Spike Jonze film for its depiction of John Malkovich.

The 10 Commandments: God felt His portrayal in the film lacked His irreverent sense of humor and depicted Him as a rather dour entity.



A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood: Mr. Rogers’ surviving family members were reportedly apoplectic at the film’s costume design,



BlacKkKlansman: David Duke thought Topher Grace was a little too dark-skinned to play him.



Seabiscuit: While the horse was unable to verbally condemn the film, it did stomp on the VHS tape it was given.



Vice: Dick Cheney took issue with Christian Bale’s portrayal of him as so intensely sexual.