Inflation Hits 13-Year High

The consumer price index rose 5.4% in the last year, the biggest jump in annual inflation in nearly 13 years as businesses struggle to keep up with demand out of the pandemic, causing prices to surge. What do you think?

“With those prices, I’m going to shop in a different economy.” Marlin Amici, Goat Groomer

Advertisement

“This only sounds like a problem for people who rely on goods and services.” Curtis Dore, Amateur Wrestler