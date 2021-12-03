NEW YORK—In an effort to keep customers apprised of what to expect on their trip, a United Airlines email with the subject line “Information About Your Upcoming Flight” reportedly informed passengers Friday that airplane will go in sky. “You go up, up, up!” read the informational email in part, confirming that sky was up where clouds are. “Sit down in seat on plane and you fly way high in air where are bird and balloon. Whoosh through big blue sky! Yippee!” At press time, the email assured concerned passengers that airplane not go so high that it crash into sun.