Start Slideshow Throughout recorded history, humans have been clever and resourceful as they sought out ways to avoid getting saddled down with an unwanted kid. The Onion looks back on the most ingenious forms of birth control used in ancient times. Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide List slides Mummification Of The Penis List slides Mummification Of The Penis This ancient Egyptian birth control method involved wrapping the penis tightly in linen and treating it with embalming fluids. Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide List slides Just Getting Pregnant And Dying List slides Just Getting Pregnant And Dying If nothing else worked out, there was always the option of throwing the dice, getting pregnant, and immediately dying during childbirth. Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide List slides Vaginal Cork List slides Vaginal Cork Used as early as the fifth century B.C. by Romans, the vaginal cork saw some success in preventing an infant from escaping through the birth canal. Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide List slides An Eighth Of A Teaspoon Of Cinnamon List slides An Eighth Of A Teaspoon Of Cinnamon Just a small amount of cinnamon—one of the oldest spices in the world—mixed into any dish has always been enough to terminate a pregnancy. Oh, sorry, you didn’t know? Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide List slides Beseeching Poseidon, God Of The Sea, To Burrow Into Your Womb And Eat The Fetus List slides Beseeching Poseidon, God Of The Sea, To Burrow Into Your Womb And Eat The Fetus Of course, as belief in Poseidon dwindled, so did the use of this fairly successful method. Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide List slides Sweet-Talking The Cave Doctor Into A Cave Prescription Of Cave Birth Control Pills List slides Sweet-Talking The Cave Doctor Into A Cave Prescription Of Cave Birth Control Pills One of the methods most widely used by early humans. Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide List slides Being Eaten By A Lion List slides Being Eaten By A Lion As far back as ancient Rome, people would often prevent pregnancy by throwing themselves into the mouths of hungry lions immediately after sex. Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide List slides Saying Repeatedly That Your Wife Would Kill You If She Ever Found Out You Cheated So You Have To Do Something List slides Saying Repeatedly That Your Wife Would Kill You If She Ever Found Out You Cheated So You Have To Do Something Even back in ancient times, guilt was a powerful tool. Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide List slides Shaming List slides Shaming One hundred percent effective against pregnancy when received before sex or after the baby has already been born, especially if administered by a complete stranger. Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide List slides Fire List slides Fire One million years ago, early humans learned to wield fire for the primary purpose of frightening advancing sperm away from a woman’s vagina. Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide List slides IUO List slides IUO The intrauterine ornithopter was a device designed by Leonardo da Vinci to fly up into the uterus and through the fallopian tubes to stop an egg from releasing. Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide List slides Too Malnourished To Get Pregnant List slides Too Malnourished To Get Pregnant This clever trick used mostly by women of the peasant class involved not eating enough nutrients to ovulate properly. Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide List slides Only Having Sex With Prepubescent Children And Dead People List slides Only Having Sex With Prepubescent Children And Dead People Before the more prudish sexual attitudes of modern times developed, ancient humans would seek out those who were incapable of producing children as a result of being dead or children themselves. Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide List slides Dying From Plague List slides Dying From Plague This highly effective birth control method prevented pregnancy 100% of the time. Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide List slides Falling Into A Well List slides Falling Into A Well In ancient times, many pregnancies were avoided simply by pushing a person to the bottom of a 30-foot-deep well. Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide List slides Smashing Penis With Big Rock List slides Smashing Penis With Big Rock Ancient people knew that if the penis had been destroyed by a rock, it could not get anyone or anything pregnant. Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide List slides Busting A Load Into Your Hand And Then Losing Interest In Sex List slides Busting A Load Into Your Hand And Then Losing Interest In Sex Originally invented by Greek philosopher Pythagoras, this brilliant birth control method was practiced by geniuses from Isaac Newton to Bertrand Russell. Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide List slides Offering To Go 50-50 For Plan B List slides Offering To Go 50-50 For Plan B Even when emergency contraception just consisted of swallowing a poisonous herb, ancient men still wanted to go halfsies. Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide List slides Mayan Method List slides Mayan Method It worked perfectly every time, and without any need for medicines or external devices. Too bad the Mayans all got slaughtered and the only 100% successful form of natural birth control was lost to history. Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide List slides Being As Wretched As Lady Gwendolyn List slides Being As Wretched As Lady Gwendolyn ’S blood, the ladye was more pox-ridden than a fowle warthog’s arse. Get thee from here, broke-ass wench. Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide List slides Angering The Pharaoh List slides Angering The Pharaoh Displeasing the pharaoh and being summarily executed was a surefire way of avoiding an unwanted birth. Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide List slides Three-Pack Of Durex From Corner Bodega List slides Three-Pack Of Durex From Corner Bodega When the ancient Romans ran out of beetroot or thistles to rub on their dicks, they would usually just run to the closest bodega and grab one of these—just to make sure. Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide List slides Fat From A Starveling Deer’s Caul, Bitter Root, Mandrake Rubbings, The Muck Of Brimstone, And Then You Prematurely Ejaculate Before Getting Close To The Woman List slides Fat From A Starveling Deer’s Caul, Bitter Root, Mandrake Rubbings, The Muck Of Brimstone, And Then You Prematurely Ejaculate Before Getting Close To The Woman This surefire recipe for an ancient elixir—applied under a solstice-night moon—had a near-perfect success rate as long as the partner broke down in tears and apologized profusely for not lasting longer. Advertisement