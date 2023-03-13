Ingenious Forms Of Birth Control Used In Ancient Times

Ingenious Forms Of Birth Control Used In Ancient Times

Image for article titled Ingenious Forms Of Birth Control Used In Ancient Times

Throughout recorded history, humans have been clever and resourceful as they sought out ways to avoid getting saddled down with an unwanted kid. The Onion looks back on the most ingenious forms of birth control used in ancient times.

Mummification Of The Penis

Image for article titled Ingenious Forms Of Birth Control Used In Ancient Times

This ancient Egyptian birth control method involved wrapping the penis tightly in linen and treating it with embalming fluids.

Just Getting Pregnant And Dying

Image for article titled Ingenious Forms Of Birth Control Used In Ancient Times

If nothing else worked out, there was always the option of throwing the dice, getting pregnant, and immediately dying during childbirth.

Vaginal Cork

Image for article titled Ingenious Forms Of Birth Control Used In Ancient Times

Used as early as the fifth century B.C. by Romans, the vaginal cork saw some success in preventing an infant from escaping through the birth canal.

An Eighth Of A Teaspoon Of Cinnamon

Image for article titled Ingenious Forms Of Birth Control Used In Ancient Times

Just a small amount of cinnamon—one of the oldest spices in the world—mixed into any dish has always been enough to terminate a pregnancy. Oh, sorry, you didn’t know?

Beseeching Poseidon, God Of The Sea, To Burrow Into Your Womb And Eat The Fetus

Image for article titled Ingenious Forms Of Birth Control Used In Ancient Times

Of course, as belief in Poseidon dwindled, so did the use of this fairly successful method.

Sweet-Talking The Cave Doctor Into A Cave Prescription Of Cave Birth Control Pills

Image for article titled Ingenious Forms Of Birth Control Used In Ancient Times

One of the methods most widely used by early humans.

Being Eaten By A Lion

Image for article titled Ingenious Forms Of Birth Control Used In Ancient Times

As far back as ancient Rome, people would often prevent pregnancy by throwing themselves into the mouths of hungry lions immediately after sex.

Saying Repeatedly That Your Wife Would Kill You If She Ever Found Out You Cheated So You Have To Do Something

Image for article titled Ingenious Forms Of Birth Control Used In Ancient Times

Even back in ancient times, guilt was a powerful tool.

Shaming

Image for article titled Ingenious Forms Of Birth Control Used In Ancient Times

One hundred percent effective against pregnancy when received before sex or after the baby has already been born, especially if administered by a complete stranger.

Fire

Image for article titled Ingenious Forms Of Birth Control Used In Ancient Times

One million years ago, early humans learned to wield fire for the primary purpose of frightening advancing sperm away from a woman’s vagina.

IUO

Image for article titled Ingenious Forms Of Birth Control Used In Ancient Times

The intrauterine ornithopter was a device designed by Leonardo da Vinci to fly up into the uterus and through the fallopian tubes to stop an egg from releasing.

Too Malnourished To Get Pregnant

Image for article titled Ingenious Forms Of Birth Control Used In Ancient Times

This clever trick used mostly by women of the peasant class involved not eating enough nutrients to ovulate properly.

Only Having Sex With Prepubescent Children And Dead People

Image for article titled Ingenious Forms Of Birth Control Used In Ancient Times

Before the more prudish sexual attitudes of modern times developed, ancient humans would seek out those who were incapable of producing children as a result of being dead or children themselves.

Dying From Plague

Image for article titled Ingenious Forms Of Birth Control Used In Ancient Times

This highly effective birth control method prevented pregnancy 100% of the time.

Falling Into A Well

Image for article titled Ingenious Forms Of Birth Control Used In Ancient Times

In ancient times, many pregnancies were avoided simply by pushing a person to the bottom of a 30-foot-deep well.

Smashing Penis With Big Rock

Image for article titled Ingenious Forms Of Birth Control Used In Ancient Times

Ancient people knew that if the penis had been destroyed by a rock, it could not get anyone or anything pregnant.

Busting A Load Into Your Hand And Then Losing Interest In Sex

Image for article titled Ingenious Forms Of Birth Control Used In Ancient Times

Originally invented by Greek philosopher Pythagoras, this brilliant birth control method was practiced by geniuses from Isaac Newton to Bertrand Russell.

Offering To Go 50-50 For Plan B

Image for article titled Ingenious Forms Of Birth Control Used In Ancient Times

Even when emergency contraception just consisted of swallowing a poisonous herb, ancient men still wanted to go halfsies.

Mayan Method

Image for article titled Ingenious Forms Of Birth Control Used In Ancient Times

It worked perfectly every time, and without any need for medicines or external devices. Too bad the Mayans all got slaughtered and the only 100% successful form of natural birth control was lost to history.

Being As Wretched As Lady Gwendolyn

Image for article titled Ingenious Forms Of Birth Control Used In Ancient Times

’Sblood, the ladye was more pox-ridden than a fowle warthog’s arse. Get thee from here, broke-ass wench.

Angering The Pharaoh

Image for article titled Ingenious Forms Of Birth Control Used In Ancient Times

Displeasing the pharaoh and being summarily executed was a surefire way of avoiding an unwanted birth.

Three-Pack Of Durex From Corner Bodega

Image for article titled Ingenious Forms Of Birth Control Used In Ancient Times

When the ancient Romans ran out of beetroot or thistles to rub on their dicks, they would usually just run to the closest bodega and grab one of these—just to make sure.

Fat From A Starveling Deer’s Caul, Bitter Root, Mandrake Rubbings, The Muck Of Brimstone, And Then You Prematurely Ejaculate Before Getting Close To The Woman

Image for article titled Ingenious Forms Of Birth Control Used In Ancient Times

This surefire recipe for an ancient elixir—applied under a solstice-night moon—had a near-perfect success rate as long as the partner broke down in tears and apologized profusely for not lasting longer.

Horsey Sauce

Image for article titled Ingenious Forms Of Birth Control Used In Ancient Times

Arby’s signature sauce was used in Babylon as spermicide.

