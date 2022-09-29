A genetically modified version of the herpes virus that causes cold sores has shown promise in killing off cancer cells in early stage clinical trials, with one patient experiencing a complete remission of 15 months so far. What do you think?

“So my boyfriend gave me the cure for cancer?” Delana Guerinot, Farrowing Manager

“I’ve got to call a few ex-partners to give them some good news and bad news.” Caleb Laneaux, Community Worker