A genetically modified version of the herpes virus that causes cold sores has shown promise in killing off cancer cells in early stage clinical trials, with one patient experiencing a complete remission of 15 months so far. What do you think?
“So my boyfriend gave me the cure for cancer?”
Delana Guerinot, Farrowing Manager
Watch
“I’ve got to call a few ex-partners to give them some good news and bad news.”
Caleb Laneaux, Community Worker
“Damn, I was hoping I could keep both.”
Alfonso Krome, Tenon Operator