WHITE PINE COUNTY, NV—Saying their final interaction was frankly a low blow and felt unnecessarily harsh, warden Dwayne McFadden of Ely State Prison told reporters Monday that an inmate’s last words had hurt his feelings. “Look, I get it, he’s probably feeling a lot of anger and emotions as he’s about to die, but there’s no need to be so rude,” said McFadden, adding that the inmate had not been shy about uttering some really cutting and personal insults in front of the whole prison staff as they strapped him down on the table for his lethal injection. “I mean, come on, I know you’re upset, but there’s no need to question my character and embarrass me at my place of work. I have feelings too, you know. Maybe if he controlled his emotions better, he wouldn’t have been in this mess.” At press time, the warden told reporters he couldn’t help but feel like the prisoner was looking at him funny even after he died.

