Insane Things That Everyone Who Uses Dating Apps Has Experienced

Insane Things That Everyone Who Uses Dating Apps Has Experienced

Finding the love of your life is hard enough without technology that allows you to get rejected by every other single person in your area. Here are insane things that everyone who uses online dating apps has experienced.

Accidentally Swiping Down

You meant to swipe left on some creep but mistakenly swiped down, which sends that person your address and a notification that you’d like to have sex immediately.

Falling In Love With An Advertisement

Unfortunately, it’s not uncommon to exchange a few flirty messages before realizing you’re talking to a teaser trailer for F9.

Finding Your Wife’s Account

Perhaps the most painful way to discover you’re not the only one who’s cheating.

A Photo Of A Fish Holding A Guy It Caught

Right, like the fish holding a guy by his mouth is going to make the fish more appealing to go on a date with.

A Murder Confession

Who hasn’t encountered someone who just wants to unburden themselves about what they did to that tourist 20 years ago?

Microscopic Guys

They said in their bio they were 6-foot-1, but now you have to view them under a microscope to have a conversation at dinner? No thanks.

Kids Asking For Help With Their Homework

When that hottie who’s down for anything starts asking about the Peloponnesian War or themes in The Crucible, you know you’ve been duped by a teenager with a paper due in the morning.

Constantly Having To Expand Your Radius To Other Solar Systems

Once you’ve swiped right on 7.8 billion people, it’s time to set your sites outside the Milky Way.

Having the Best Sex of Your Life, Then Waking Up to Find a Note That Says ‘I Was a Ghost And I Needed One Night of Pure Earthly Pleasure to Be Released from the Material World, Thanks, Bye’

Not again.

When Your Date Shows Up With A Head That Looks Like A Huge Emoji

That wasn’t just a way to protect their friend’s identity. That’s what they looked like all along.

Carpal Tunnel

Old-fashioned dating did not cause nearly as much median nerve compression as its modern equivalent.

True Crime Podcast Based On Your Date

Anyone using the apps correctly should have an investigative podcast episode covering the grizzly events of at least one date.

A Date Where Your Match Spends The Entire Evening Methodically Explaining The Root Causes Of The War Of 1812

The worst part is how he always just glosses over the Chesapeake-Leopard affair.

Ex Obviously Cropped Out Of One Photo But Pasted Into Another

Bad enough when they chopped their ex out of that beach photo but even worse when they reinserted them into the restaurant, minus one arm.

Reconnecting With Former Students

Unfortunately, most users find it hard to break out of the established teacher-student power dynamic.

Online Harassment

Everyone who uses dating apps eventually finds the impulse to start harassing people online irresistible.

Paying Extra For Hotter People To Ghost You

$5.99 a month is worth it if the person not texting you back is a firefighter.

Messaging Someone Trapped In The Internet Trying To Escape

If all of his photos are him banging on a screen and all of his messages are about an evil professor who uploaded him to Tinder, you might want to think twice.

The App Saying There’s No One Out There For You

Sorry, there’s no one out there that will love you, so maybe you should focus on loving yourself.

