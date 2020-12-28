Inspirational Mugs Your Therapist Doesn’t Want You To See

Slideshow

Inspirational Mugs Your Therapist Doesn’t Want You To See

SEE MORE: Vol 56 Issue 52
Vol 56 Issue 52
Illustration for article titled Inspirational Mugs Your Therapist Doesn’t Want You To See
Advertisement

2 / 13

Dr. Feldstein Is Poisoning Your Mind

Dr. Feldstein Is Poisoning Your Mind

Illustration for article titled Inspirational Mugs Your Therapist Doesn’t Want You To See

If your therapist knew that this mug was blowing the lid off her whole scheme, she would for sure flip. Best keep it between us.

Advertisement

3 / 13

Enjoy Every Moment

Enjoy Every Moment

Illustration for article titled Inspirational Mugs Your Therapist Doesn’t Want You To See

Why pay $100 a session when this mug gets you there for $3?

Advertisement

4 / 13

Everything Will Be Okay

Everything Will Be Okay

Illustration for article titled Inspirational Mugs Your Therapist Doesn’t Want You To See

You see how easy that was to say, Dr. Webber? Do you? Why couldn’t you have said that?

Advertisement

5 / 13

Unleash Your Inner Awesome

Unleash Your Inner Awesome

Illustration for article titled Inspirational Mugs Your Therapist Doesn’t Want You To See

Your therapist would love to hire an assassin to kill whoever made this.

Advertisement

6 / 13

Philadelphia Eagles 2002 NFC Champions

Philadelphia Eagles 2002 NFC Champions

Illustration for article titled Inspirational Mugs Your Therapist Doesn’t Want You To See

While it might not be considered a traditionally inspirational mug, the story of the Eagles winning the 2002 NFC championship is inspiring nonetheless.

Advertisement

7 / 13

You Got This

You Got This

Illustration for article titled Inspirational Mugs Your Therapist Doesn’t Want You To See

Your therapist doesn’t want you to see this mug because then you’ll realize that you do, in fact, got this.

Advertisement

8 / 13

I’m A Church Organist, What’s Your Superpower?

I’m A Church Organist, What’s Your Superpower?

Illustration for article titled Inspirational Mugs Your Therapist Doesn’t Want You To See

Okay, this one is probably a little too specific, but still, you have to admit there’s something inspiring about it.

Advertisement

9 / 13

Yes You Can

Yes You Can

Illustration for article titled Inspirational Mugs Your Therapist Doesn’t Want You To See

This mug used to say that, but it got rubbed off in the dishwasher.

Advertisement

10 / 13

If You Don’t Live For Something, You’ll Die For Nothing

If You Don’t Live For Something, You’ll Die For Nothing

Illustration for article titled Inspirational Mugs Your Therapist Doesn’t Want You To See

Okay, so your therapist mainly doesn’t want you to see this one because you become paralyzed at the very idea of death and honestly we gotta agree with her on this one.

Advertisement

11 / 13

Zodiac Sign Mugs

Zodiac Sign Mugs

Illustration for article titled Inspirational Mugs Your Therapist Doesn’t Want You To See

If you know your sign, you’ll have all the keys to your past, present, and future unlocked by the stars with daily, weekly, and monthly horoscopes to guide you. And that wouldn’t be very good for business.

Advertisement

12 / 13

Area Woman

Area Woman

Illustration for article titled Inspirational Mugs Your Therapist Doesn’t Want You To See

One sip from this would end all your historic pattern of catastrophizing and help you reconcile to emotional pain you’ve inflicted on others through your insecure attachments.

Advertisement

13 / 13