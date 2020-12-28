Inspirational Mugs Your Therapist Doesn’t Want You To See

2 / 13
Dr. Feldstein Is Poisoning Your Mind
If your therapist knew that this mug was blowing the lid off her whole scheme, she would for sure flip. Best keep it between us.
Enjoy Every Moment
Why pay $100 a session when this mug gets you there for $3?
Everything Will Be Okay
You see how easy that was to say, Dr. Webber? Do you? Why couldn’t you have said that?
Unleash Your Inner Awesome
Your therapist would love to hire an assassin to kill whoever made this.
Philadelphia Eagles 2002 NFC Champions
While it might not be considered a traditionally inspirational mug, the story of the Eagles winning the 2002 NFC championship is inspiring nonetheless.
You Got This
Your therapist doesn’t want you to see this mug because then you’ll realize that you do, in fact, got this.
I’m A Church Organist, What’s Your Superpower?
Okay, this one is probably a little too specific, but still, you have to admit there’s something inspiring about it.
Yes You Can
This mug used to say that, but it got rubbed off in the dishwasher.
If You Don’t Live For Something, You’ll Die For Nothing
Okay, so your therapist mainly doesn’t want you to see this one because you become paralyzed at the very idea of death and honestly we gotta agree with her on this one.
Zodiac Sign Mugs
If you know your sign, you’ll have all the keys to your past, present, and future unlocked by the stars with daily, weekly, and monthly horoscopes to guide you. And that wouldn’t be very good for business.
Area Woman
One sip from this would end all your historic pattern of catastrophizing and help you reconcile to emotional pain you’ve inflicted on others through your insecure attachments.
