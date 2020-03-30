America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

Instacart Employees Plan Nationwide Strike Monday

Opinion

Employees for Instacart announced plans to strike Monday, saying they want the company to provide personal protective equipment, hazard pay and expanded pay for workers affected by coronavirus. What do you think?

“I, for one, would be honored to die delivering Bagel Bites.”

Tina Hubbard • Sapling Transplanter

“I want them to be safe, but not at the cost of me having to do my own shopping.”

Scott Armbruster • Wallet Designer

“Are they ok with a substitution if their first choice isn’t available?”

Eric Means • Aquarium Consultant

