Instagram Bans Adults From Messaging Teens Who Don’t Follow Them

Instagram has banned adults from directly messaging teenagers who don’t follow them, in addition to other safety prompts, in an effort to make the platform safer for young users. What do you think?
“No point in wasting a predator’s time with a teen who’s not that into them in the first place.”
Hakeem Vitanza • Scorekeeper
“Fortunately, the teens I follow employ cross-platform content strategies.”
Justin Buchmeier • Freelance Entrepreneur
“I think it’s good to have rules protecting our children from the laziest pedophiles.”
Gale Jenkins • Systems Analyst