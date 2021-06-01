Instagram Bans Adults From Messaging Teens Who Don’t Follow Them

Instagram has banned adults from directly messaging teenagers who don’t follow them, in addition to other safety prompts, in an effort to make the platform safer for young users. What do you think?

“No point in wasting a pred ator’s time with a teen who’s not that into them in the first place.” Hakeem Vitanza • Scorekeeper

“Fortunately, the teens I follow employ cross-platform content strategies.” Justin Buchmeier • Freelance Entrepreneur