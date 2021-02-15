Instagram Bans Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Over Vaccine Misinformation

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has been blocked from Instagram for repeatedly sharing false information about the coronavirus and its vaccine as well as spreading conspiracy theories about Bill Gates and the world food supply. What do you think?
“It’s shocking how many people out there are Kennedys.”
Dee Bromilow, Blimp Steward
“It’s just tragedy after tragedy for that family.”
BJ Laroche, Bowling Pin Setter
“Everyone knows Instagram is the last place you should be getting your Gates cabal information from.”
Trevor Pine, Candy Peddler