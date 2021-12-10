Instagram has started offering “take a break” reminders if users have been scrolling on the social media app for too long, pinging people after 10, 20 or 30 minutes of scrolling to suggest that they switch activities. What do you think?

“If they really cared about users, they’d give us all more likes.” Micah Woo • Lunch Advocate

“Do they want my private information or not?” Simon Zeitlen • Tree Decorator