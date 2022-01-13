The Department of Health and Human Services has announced that health insurers will be required to cover costs for over-the-counter, at-home Covid tests starting this Saturday, with each individual able to access eight tests a month for free. What do you think?
“I don’t understand why health insurance should have to cover medical costs.”
John Sammarco, Unemployed
Advertisement
“As soon as I recover, I’ll go pick up a few.”
Cara Borgard, Substitute Principal
“I’ll be sure to bring that up at my no-benefits service job.”
Diedrich Smith, Barback