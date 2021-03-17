America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

Intelligence Report: Russia, Iran Tried To Influence 2020 Presidential Election

A U.S. intelligence report found that Russia and Iran engaged in multi-faceted, covert influence campaigns during the 2020 presidential election with the intent to “undermine public confidence in the electoral process and U.S. institutions, and sow division and exacerbate societal tensions in the U.S.” What do you think?

“Clearly, Russia has learned its lesson from 2016.”

Dale Hansen • Swine Herder

“Dang it, did I miss another election?”

Nora Todd • Drone Mechanic

“They should just start a Super PAC like everyone else.”

Floyd Strickland • Unemployed

