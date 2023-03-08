International Women’s Day

Women form an embattled—yet vitally important—minority across the developed world, with recent census estimates suggesting there could be as many as 15,000 of them in the United States alone. Precisely because of the challenges women face, our most powerful institutions must stand up for this small but influential sliver of the nation’s population. Indeed, it is quite likely that without the backing of organizations like The Onion, women would simply vanish from the public consciousness entirely. Today, The Onion has chosen to throw its sterling reportage and considerable propaganda apparatus into championing that distinguished legacy, ensuring that, though their ranks may dwindle to nothing in the coming decade, the legacy of women will be remembered forever.

—The Onion Editorial Board

Advertisement