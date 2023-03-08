International Women’s Day: Roundup

In 2012, at the age of 15, I was shot in the head by the Taliban for my vocal support of women’s education. They tried to silence me, but I fought back, becoming the youngest-ever U.N. Messenger of Peace and even winning a Nobel Peace Prize. Since then, my voice—and all women’s voices—have only grown stronger. That is, until today.

For the majority of my life, I have worked to support women’s rights, but I can no longer in good conscience call myself a feminist after watching a couple of YouTube videos.

That’s right. After logging onto YouTube and absentmindedly scrolling through a series of recommended videos made by prominent influencers, vloggers, and podcast hosts, I, Malala Yousafzai, formally renounce my affiliation with the feminist ideology. I understand that many SJWs and blue-haired antifa libs will hate this news, but the fact is, I don’t care about building schools or advancing female education anymore, because I understand that the entire concept of feminism is designed to hold women back.

